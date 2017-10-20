Local Fifth-Grade Piano Player Gets National Spotlight [VIDEO]

He’s just a fifth-grader, but he plays like a seasoned veteran. Nathan Zhang goes to Theodore Judah Elementary in Sac, and he was just featured on ABC World News Tonight with David Muir last night.

It was the final segment of the show, where they recognize someone, or a series of things, from anywhere in the country with a video “tribute,” so-to-speak. Nathan was shown playing the piano in the cafeteria of his school during the first-graders’ lunch time. Nathan says that he’s “always enjoyed performing in front of people. I think adding some music into their lunchtime would be very good for them.”

Principal Troy Holding says “His gift is not just playing the piano, but it’s his heart.” Check out a video of Nathan playing in his cafeteria just below:



Nathan has also played at Carnegie Hall in NY. This kid has some absolutely serious talent, and he’ll be worth watching in the coming years. He’s sure to have a massive career ahead of him.

