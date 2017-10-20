Local Fifth-Grade Piano Player Gets National Spotlight [VIDEO]

Filed Under: abc world news, Carnegie Hall, david muir, nathan zhang, piano pro, piano prodigy, sacramento fifth grader, sacramento piano
(Photo credit BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images)

He’s just a fifth-grader, but he plays like a seasoned veteran. Nathan Zhang goes to Theodore Judah Elementary in Sac, and he was just featured on ABC World News Tonight with David Muir last night.

It was the final segment of the show, where they recognize someone, or a series of things, from anywhere in the country with a video “tribute,” so-to-speak. Nathan was shown playing the piano in the cafeteria of his school during the first-graders’ lunch time. Nathan says that he’s “always enjoyed performing in front of people. I think adding some music into their lunchtime would be very good for them.”

Principal Troy Holding says “His gift is not just playing the piano, but it’s his heart.” Check out a video of Nathan playing in his cafeteria just below:

Nathan has also played at Carnegie Hall in NY. This kid has some absolutely serious talent, and he’ll be worth watching in the coming years. He’s sure to have a massive career ahead of him.

Source.

More from Mark S. Allen In The Morning
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From NOW 100.5 FM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live