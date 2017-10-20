Mandalay Bay Won’t Rent Out The Suite The Las Vegas Shooter Used

By Doug Lazy
The damaged windows on the 32nd floor room that was used by the shooter in the Mandalay Hotel after a gunman killed at least 58 people and wounded more than 500 others when he opened fire on a country music concert in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 2, 2017. Police said the gunman, a 64-year-old local resident named as Stephen Paddock, had been killed after a SWAT team responded to reports of multiple gunfire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay, a hotel-casino next to the concert venue. / AFP PHOTO / Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)
MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images

The suite that a man rented to unleash the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history won’t be open for guests in the future…

CBSNews.com says that MGM Properties said that they have “no intention of renting the Mandalay Bay suite” that the gunman used in the deadly mass shooting. An attorney for one of the victims of the shooting visited the hotel room this week and said that “it was dangerous, with bio-hazard materials and a still-broken window.”

The article says that the hotel is “cooperating in the investigation, including preserving evidence.”

We’re glad that NOBODY will ever get to rent that room again.

 

