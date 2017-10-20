Mandalay Bay Won’t Rent Out The Suite The Las Vegas Shooter Used

The suite that a man rented to unleash the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history won’t be open for guests in the future…

CBSNews.com says that MGM Properties said that they have “no intention of renting the Mandalay Bay suite” that the gunman used in the deadly mass shooting. An attorney for one of the victims of the shooting visited the hotel room this week and said that “it was dangerous, with bio-hazard materials and a still-broken window.”

The article says that the hotel is “cooperating in the investigation, including preserving evidence.”

We’re glad that NOBODY will ever get to rent that room again.