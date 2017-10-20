New ‘Big Mouth Billy Bass’ Will Interface With Amazon Alexa [VIDEO]

And there was much rejoice.

Remember about 15 years ago or more when the “Big Mouth Billy Bass” talking fish graced our television screens? Well, it sounds like there’s a new version coming out, and it’ll interface with Amazon’s Alexa digital assistant. As in, its mouth will move when Alexa speaks. This is the greatest television product comeback of all time, it has to be.

Let’s rewind to last year first. A man once hacked a “Big Mouth Billy Bass” electronic fish to interface with his Alexa digital assistant, and it looked something like this:



Is that not one of the greatest things you’ve ever seen?

OK, fast-forward to current time, and there’s a new version of the fish coming out, says Amazon. It’ll have Bluetooth installed, and will link up with Amazon Alexa. The fish will sing (lip-sync) and “dance” when music plays, and it looks as if the mouth will move with Alexa’s voice – although it’s unclear if the actual fish will play the voice, or if it’s merely lip-synced to the Alexa unit. Either way, how could you not want one?

Well let’s be honest, you probably don’t want one, but it’s still pretty cool, isn’t it?

Source.