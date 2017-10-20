There’s A New Justin Bieber ‘Build-A-Bear’ Bear [PIC]

(Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images)

“Build-a-Bear” has just released a Justin Bieber version of their stuffed bears. It’s going to be rare, since they’re only making 2,400 of them. But the downside is that it’s online only, and not available in stores to make yourself with their interactive machine.

It’s going for about $50 bucks online, and they say they think it will sell out quickly. It comes with a denim jacket, trendy, torn-up pants, and a unique t-shirt. He also will have writing on his “paw pads,” saying things like “Justin Bieber,” “Purpose World Tour,” and the classic “BAB” symbol. Check out the picture below:

How about that facial expression though? We almost expect that to be his next mugshot. What’s curious though is the “Purpose World Tour” on the food pad. The tour is not only over, but he cancelled the last few dates this past summer. Why all of a sudden is it on the paw? The world may never know.

Source.

