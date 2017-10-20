You Can Expect 34 New Hallmark Christmas Movies This Holiday Season [LIST]

Wow if you’re joy in life is Hallmark Christmas movies, you’re in for a real treat. They don’t just have a few in the cannon for you this holiday season, they have 34 brand spanking new movies coming out. Personally I’m most excited about 3 of them in particular because it has 3 of my “Full House” ladies in them. Now these aren’t just all on the Hallmark channel, some of them are on a channel I didn’t even know existed, the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

How soon can we expect these movies? It starts October 27th, before we even celebrate Halloween. I guess the networks are even going to have a preview show where they tease us all with one hour from each of these new movies. That show is hosted by Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure and Lori Loughlin and it airs TOMORROW!

Here’s a full list of the movies and the network they will appear on.

Sat. Oct. 28 – Marry Me at Christmas, Hallmark (Rachel Skarsten, Trevor Donovan)

Sat. Nov. 4 – Christmas Festival of Ice, Hallmark (Taylor Cole, Wendy Crewson)

Sat. Nov. 4 – The Perfect Christmas Present, Hallmark M&M (Sam Page, Tara Holt)

Sun. Nov. 5 – Miss Christmas, Hallmark (Brooke D’Orsay, Marc Blucas)

Sun. Nov. 5 – Christmas in the Air, Hallmark M&M (Catherine Bell, Eric Close)

Sat. Nov. 11 – The Sweetest Christmas, Hallmark (Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Adams)

Sat. Nov. 11 – A Song For Christmas, Hallmark M&M (Rebecca Tobin, Kevin McGarry)

Sun. Nov. 12 – Enchanted Christmas, Hallmark (Alexa & Carlos PenaVega)

Sun. Nov. 12 – Engaging Father Christmas, Hallmark M&M (Erin Krakow, Niall Matter)

Sat. Nov. 18 – Coming Home For Christmas, Hallmark (Danica McKellar, Neal Bledsoe)

Sat. Nov. 18 – Christmas Homecoming, Hallmark M&M (Julie Benz, Michael Shanks)

Sun. Nov. 19 – A Gift to Remember, Hallmark (Ali Liebert, Peter Porte)

Sun. Nov. 19 – A Bramble House Christmas, Hallmark M&M (Autumn Reeser)

Wed. Nov. 22 – With Love, Christmas, Hallmark (Emilie Ullerup, Aaron O’Connell)

Thur. Nov. 23 – The Mistletoe Inn, Hallmark (Alicia Witt, David Alpay)

Fri. Nov. 24 – Finding Santa, Hallmark (Jodie Sweetin)

Sat. Nov. 25 – The Christmas Train, Hallmark (Dermot Mulroney, Danny Glover, Joan Cusack)

Sun. Nov. 26 – Switched For Christmas, Hallmark (Candace Cameron Bure)

Sat. Nov. 26 – A Joyous Christmas, Hallmark M&M

Sat. Dec. 2 – Christmas in Evergreen, Hallmark (Holly Robinson Peete)

Sat. Dec. 2 – Christmas in Angel Falls, Hallmark M&M (Rachael Boston)

Sun. Dec. 3 – Christmas at Holly Lodge, Hallmark (Allison Sweeney)

Sun. Dec. 3 – The Magical Christmas Ornaments, Hallmark M&M

Sat. Dec. 9 – Christmas Encore, Hallmark (Maggie Lawson, Brennan Elliott)

Sat. Dec. 9 – The Christmas Cottage, Hallmark M&M

Sun. Dec. 10 – The Christmas Shop, Hallmark

Sun. Dec. 10 – Karen Kingsbury’s Maggie’s Christmas Miracle, Hallmark M&M

Sat. Dec. 16 – Father Christmas, Hallmark

Sat. Dec. 16 – Unbridled Love, Hallmark M&M

Sun. Dec. 17 – Christmas Connection, Hallmark

Sun. Dec. 17 – Reindeer Games, Hallmark M&M

Sat. Dec. 23 – Christmas Getaway, Hallmark

Mon. Dec. 25 – When Calls the Heart: The Christmas Wishing Tree, Hallmark (Lori Loughlin)

Sat. Dec. 30 – A Royal New Year’s Eve, Hallmark

