You Can Expect 34 New Hallmark Christmas Movies This Holiday Season [LIST]

(Photo credit TOMMASO BODDI/AFP/Getty Images)

Wow if you’re joy in life is Hallmark Christmas movies, you’re in for a real treat. They don’t just have a few in the cannon for you this holiday season, they have 34 brand spanking new movies coming out. Personally I’m most excited about 3 of them in particular because it has 3 of my “Full House” ladies in them. Now these aren’t just all on the Hallmark channel, some of them are on a channel I didn’t even know existed, the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

How soon can we expect these movies? It starts October 27th, before we even celebrate Halloween. I guess the networks are even going to have a preview show where they tease us all with one hour from each of these new movies. That show is hosted by Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure and Lori Loughlin and it airs TOMORROW!

Here’s a full list of the movies and the network they will appear on.

Sat. Oct. 28 – Marry Me at ChristmasHallmark (Rachel Skarsten, Trevor Donovan)
Sat. Nov. 4 – Christmas Festival of IceHallmark (Taylor Cole, Wendy Crewson)
Sat. Nov. 4 – The Perfect Christmas PresentHallmark M&M (Sam Page, Tara Holt)
Sun. Nov. 5 – Miss ChristmasHallmark (Brooke D’Orsay, Marc Blucas)
Sun. Nov. 5 – Christmas in the AirHallmark M&M (Catherine Bell, Eric Close)
Sat. Nov. 11 – The Sweetest ChristmasHallmark (Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Adams)
Sat. Nov. 11 – A Song For ChristmasHallmark M&M (Rebecca Tobin, Kevin McGarry)
Sun. Nov. 12 – Enchanted Christmas, Hallmark (Alexa & Carlos PenaVega)
Sun. Nov. 12 – Engaging Father ChristmasHallmark M&M (Erin Krakow, Niall Matter)
Sat. Nov. 18 – Coming Home For ChristmasHallmark (Danica McKellar, Neal Bledsoe)
Sat. Nov. 18 – Christmas HomecomingHallmark M&M (Julie Benz, Michael Shanks)
Sun. Nov. 19 – A Gift to RememberHallmark (Ali Liebert, Peter Porte)
Sun. Nov. 19 – A Bramble House ChristmasHallmark M&M (Autumn Reeser)
Wed. Nov. 22 – With Love, ChristmasHallmark (Emilie Ullerup, Aaron O’Connell)
Thur. Nov. 23 – The Mistletoe InnHallmark (Alicia Witt, David Alpay)
Fri. Nov. 24 – Finding SantaHallmark (Jodie Sweetin)
Sat. Nov. 25 – The Christmas TrainHallmark (Dermot Mulroney, Danny Glover, Joan Cusack)
Sun. Nov. 26 – Switched For ChristmasHallmark (Candace Cameron Bure)
Sat. Nov. 26 – A Joyous ChristmasHallmark M&M
Sat. Dec. 2 – Christmas in EvergreenHallmark (Holly Robinson Peete)
Sat. Dec. 2 – Christmas in Angel FallsHallmark M&M (Rachael Boston)
Sun. Dec. 3 – Christmas at Holly LodgeHallmark (Allison Sweeney)
Sun. Dec. 3 – The Magical Christmas OrnamentsHallmark M&M
Sat. Dec. 9 – Christmas EncoreHallmark (Maggie Lawson, Brennan Elliott)
Sat. Dec. 9 – The Christmas CottageHallmark M&M
Sun. Dec. 10 – The Christmas ShopHallmark 
Sun. Dec. 10 – Karen Kingsbury’s Maggie’s Christmas MiracleHallmark M&M
Sat. Dec. 16 – Father ChristmasHallmark 
Sat. Dec. 16 – Unbridled LoveHallmark M&M
Sun. Dec. 17 – Christmas ConnectionHallmark 
Sun. Dec. 17 – Reindeer GamesHallmark M&M
Sat. Dec. 23 – Christmas GetawayHallmark 
Mon. Dec. 25 – When Calls the Heart: The Christmas Wishing TreeHallmark (Lori Loughlin)
Sat. Dec. 30 – A Royal New Year’s EveHallmark 

 

SOURCE: ABC 10

