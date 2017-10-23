Cute Costumed Corgis Collect At Corgi Con [PICS]

If you weren’t able to make it to October’s Corgi Con, have no fear: we’ve got pictures of some of the cutest pups that attended!
SF Gate has reported that a large collection of costumed corgis made it out to last weekend’s festival to show off their awesome costumes and take part in events like corgi races, agility courses, and more.
Over 600 corgis were present, so please enjoy some of the best we found from this fantastic day.
Thank you everypawdy who came to meet us at the #shopsneakersthecorgi booth at @thecorgicon! Sooooo grateful that you came to say hello 😍 We didn't get to take many photos or videos but it was an incredibly fun event, as always! 🏝 #LaCroix #PampleCorg – – – Special thanks to the @thecorgicon organizers 👐 And so happy @megugramofficial came by to share some @lacroixwater with me! #sneakersthecorgi #sneakersthecorgivideo – – – Background music: Take It Easy by MBB https://soundcloud.com/mbbofficial
