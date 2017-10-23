Cute Costumed Corgis Collect At Corgi Con [PICS]

By Darik
(Photo by MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

If you weren’t able to make it to October’s Corgi Con, have no fear: we’ve got pictures of some of the cutest pups that attended!

SF Gate has reported that a large collection of costumed corgis made it out to last weekend’s festival to show off their awesome costumes and take part in events like corgi races, agility courses, and more.

Over 600 corgis were present, so please enjoy some of the best we found from this fantastic day.

My Iron Corgi costume at #corgicon. Photo by @shu.be.do. Thank you for the great photo. ❤️❤️

Corgi con time!!! 😎 #corgicon #norcalcorgicon #corgi #beachday #comeonout

Corgicon shenanigans with my furiends! #lit

To see even more corgis, head here.

