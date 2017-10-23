Cute Costumed Corgis Collect At Corgi Con [PICS]

If you weren’t able to make it to October’s Corgi Con, have no fear: we’ve got pictures of some of the cutest pups that attended!

SF Gate has reported that a large collection of costumed corgis made it out to last weekend’s festival to show off their awesome costumes and take part in events like corgi races, agility courses, and more.

Saturday's are for the corgis…a beach filled with hundreds of them 😊 #corgicon #corgeouscorgis #sf #norcalcorgicon #shemakesmesmile A post shared by Samm Wilson (@sammwilson) on Oct 22, 2017 at 8:08pm PDT

Over 600 corgis were present, so please enjoy some of the best we found from this fantastic day.

My Iron Corgi costume at #corgicon. Photo by @shu.be.do. Thank you for the great photo. ❤️❤️ A post shared by Zwei and Ein Fluffybottom (@thefluffybottoms) on Oct 23, 2017 at 10:53am PDT

Corgi con time!!! 😎 #corgicon #norcalcorgicon #corgi #beachday #comeonout A post shared by BAILEY ʕ·ᴥ·ʔ (@orangecorgi) on Oct 21, 2017 at 8:41am PDT

Corgicon shenanigans with my furiends! #lit A post shared by n u g g e t (@nuggie_corgi) on Oct 23, 2017 at 8:42am PDT

