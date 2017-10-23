Football Team Lets Opponent In Wheelchair Score Touchdown [VIDEO]

This is what it’s all about, excellent sportsmanship shown here by both teams.

High school football is huge in Comanche, Oklahoma and two teams came together to show it’s not about winning or losing. Jordyn Campell “eats, sleeps, and breathes Comanche football” according to his mom. In the video you can see players from both teams gathered around number 52 as he blazes down the field in his wheelchair to score a touchdown! It’s Jordyn’s senior year and the last home game so you can imagine how special this moment was for him.

His mom Jennifer Hinsley said,

“To each of you and coaches, thank you from the bottom of my heart for the impact that this will last a lifetime for him. I wish each of you the best in days to come.”

You can see the video HERE.

SOURCE: KOCO