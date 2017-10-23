Hack For Removing Splinters [PICS]

Getting a splinter is a pain, (literally), but this hack will have it out in seconds WITHOUT tweezers or tears…

A mom shared her tip that she uses to get splinters of her kids (and her own) fingers:

She uses the syringe tool that comes in the box with baby medicines like baby ibuprofen. She writes:

“Put the small hole at the bottom of the syringe as best you can over the splinter. Once you know your above it, make sure the syringe is touching the skin-and pull!”

She says that if it’s big/tough splinter that it may take a couple of tries, but she promises: “Saves so much time, and well worth seeing the kids smile at the end of it rather than red faces and tears!”

Lead image credit: FLICKR user jasoneppink