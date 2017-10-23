Harry Styles Was Groped While On Stage At A Concert [VIDEO]

Harry Styles was performing at the “We Can Survive” breast cancer awareness concert over the weekend, and when he walked towards the edge of the stage while singing “Kiwi,” a very excited fan decided to grab his, you know, area. This of course sparked some outrage by a lot of fans of Harry, and it even started a trending hashtag – #RespectHarry.

Fans were saying how inappropriate it was, and added that “Just because Harry’s a male doesn’t mean he doesn’t have the same right as women,” and “Harry has created such a safe space for everyone, and this is how he’s repaid? Sexual assault? I just… #RespectHarry.”

Sexual assault is a big issue, and it’s been getting a ton of media coverage recently due to the number of women who have been calling out Harvey Weinstein, and other stories that have been shared from many others. Nobody is an object who should just be grabbed at someone else’s will. Harry hasn’t yet said anything about the incident, but due to the high profile claims of sexual assault happening in the news, we do expect some sort of comment.

