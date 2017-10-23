Justin Bieber Got A Massive New Torso Tattoo [PICS]

We say “torso” because, well, it covers his stomach, abs, chest, and even some old tattoos.

It’s a tattoo that took 26 hours and 3 full-day sessions to complete. That’s a lot of work, and we’re sure a lot of pain. Justin Bieber commissioned Bang Bang NYC (Keith McCurdy) to do the art. Keith has a lot of experience working with celebrities, and seems to be considered the go-to artist by many. The tattoo is a massive piece, and includes skeletons, an archway, gargoyles, and an overall theme that connects some of his other tattoos, including the lion and bear’s heads.

It’s a massive addition, but it’s also a cover-up tattoo. For some reason, Bieber decided to cover his “Son of God” tattoo with the new one. Maybe it was just a placement restraint, who knows, but that one (seen below) is now gone.

The artist thanked Bieber for the “trust,” and then added “26 hours over 3 consecutive days is the most I’ve ever tattooed anyone in my 13 year career. You’re tough as nails man!”

That’s a lot of work, a lot of time, and a lot of pain. This brings Bieber’s tattoo count to well over 60. That’s a lot of ink.

Source.