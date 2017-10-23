Kit Harington Knows Everything About ‘Game Of Thrones’ Ending

The cast of “Game Of Thrones” know their fate as they recently had the final read through of the show, up to the very end.

Kit Harington who plays Jon Snow said the final read through took place in Belfast, Ireland and was very emotional even admitting to crying at the end. When talking about the feelings not only him but the entire cast had after that reading he said,

“You have to remember that eight years of it no one really cares about it more than us. I get a bit weepy thinking about it. It’s going to be a strange year saying goodbye to everyone and having last scenes with this person and that person.”

Kit did joke during an interview saying, “I know everything now,” in reference to the famous line from his on screen girlfriend and real life fiance Rose Leslie, “You know nothing Jon Snow”.

The final season is set to premiere late next year.

SOURCE: E! Online