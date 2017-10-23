This Kindergarten Has A Checklist For Parents, And They Are Not Happy!

Kindergarten is supposed to be a fun time for children as they learn the basics of the alphabet, reading and math. Days are typically filled with a mixture of recess, story time and learning.

The kids usually don’t have a full knowledge of all these subjects, which is why they attend Kindergarten prior to the “grade” classes.

However, one school in Chattanooga, Tennessee might have expected a little too much of the kids prior to the first day of class.

One mom uploaded the image, which quickly went viral.

According to the reportthe list was a debatable topic, with many parents disagreeing with it.

“Hell, there are fourth graders that can’t follow 2-3 step instructions,” one parent tweeted.

“…I could read decently at the time, but I was about the only one. They didn’t expect it as part of the curriculum,” another said.

What are your thoughts on the subject?

