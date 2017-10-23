This Kindergarten Has A Checklist For Parents, And They Are Not Happy!

Kindergarten is supposed to be a fun time for children as they learn the basics of the alphabet, reading and math. Days are typically filled with a mixture of recess, story time and learning.

The kids usually don’t have a full knowledge of all these subjects, which is why they attend Kindergarten prior to the “grade” classes.

However, one school in Chattanooga, Tennessee might have expected a little too much of the kids prior to the first day of class.

One mom uploaded the image, which quickly went viral.

This kindergarten checklist is giving parents all kinds of anxiety: https://t.co/gDU7IGVL6G pic.twitter.com/HEQouAWm6W — Yahoo Canada Style (@YahooStyleCA) August 7, 2016

According to the report, the list was a debatable topic, with many parents disagreeing with it.

“Hell, there are fourth graders that can’t follow 2-3 step instructions,” one parent tweeted.

“…I could read decently at the time, but I was about the only one. They didn’t expect it as part of the curriculum,” another said.

