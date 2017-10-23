This Lady Discovered The Grossest Substance For A Younger Face

Cutting straight to the point of the story – pee. This lady washes her face with her own pee for a younger-looking face. We’ve got some details.

Stella Ralfini is 70 years old, and she says she first learned about the “healing powers” of urine about 40 years ago while she was studying medicine in India. She says she developed some kid of a rash, and she heard that if she put her own urine on it, it would clear up. She gave it a shot, and within a week, she says, the rash was gone.

Now, she doesn’t exactly “wash her face” with the stuff, but she actually “dabs” some on, in addition to more “conventional” skin care techniques. It’s not all a flush though, as it turns out that urine really does have some interesting properties. She says “You can use it to treat eczema, psoriasis, rashes, outbreaks, or anything to do with the skin.”

Scientifically, urine has urea and uric acids in it. Those acids help to exfoliate. A dermatologist, Purvisha Patel, says that the “use of an exfoliant on a daily basis tricks the skin into thinking it’s wounded and boosts collagen production.” Long story short though, while pee can help, it’s likely no more effective than a regular, good ‘ol skin care techniques. But the good news is that it won’t really hurt anything to try. Although you might look weird trying to explain it to someone.

