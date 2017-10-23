Town Celebrates Halloween By Dropping 1,300-Pound Pumpkin On Car [Video]

There’s something that gets people riled up when they see destruction. (harmless that is)

A little town in Saskatchewan held an annual pumpkin festival in the town of Saskatoon, and part of their tradition consists of destroying a car with the biggest pumpkin they can find.

The 1,300 lb. beast of a pumpkin was hoisted up via crane and, after a countdown, was dropped onto a Nissan Maxima. This event raised $9,000 for a local pediatrics fund.

La deuxième chute de la citrouille. Cette fois, sur une voiture. #rcsk pic.twitter.com/ikimbcxKXP — Marianne Meunier (@marian_meunier) October 15, 2017

Apparently, there was nearly 2,000 in attendance that day and luckily people caught footage of the massacre.

Nothing says Halloween quite like a smash roof and pumpkin bits everywhere.