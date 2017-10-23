Whole Foods Is Opening A Mac & Cheese Bar

Anything Mac & Cheese, sushi or pizza, you have my full undivided attention.

I saw this headline and clicked on it immediately only to find out that dreams actually do come true. There’s a brand new Whole Foods opening up at Denver’s Union Station on November 15th and with that new store, comes a mac & cheese bar.

Pulled pork mac & cheese will be offered along with roasted tomato mac & cheese, vegan mac & cheese and plain mac & cheese for people who don’t like to mess with a good thing.

Here’s the thing, although this isn’t in Sacramento, if its succesful (which I’m sure it will be) then there’s a possibility of Whole Foods adding it to existing locations (right?). For now, if you’re planning a trip to Denver, this has to be one of your lunch stops.

