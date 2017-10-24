Alice Glass Accuses Former Crystal Castles Bandmate Ethan Kath Of Sexual Abuse

More and more women in the entertainment industry have come forward about sexual abuse and harassment following the Harvey Weinstein allegations.

Alice Glass, who was formerly a member of Crystal Castles, an electropunk group that reached cult status shortly after their debut in 2006, spoke out about her relationship with the band’s co-founder Ethan Kath (real name Claudio Palmieri).

When Glass left the band in 2014, she wrote on Twitter that it was for “professional and personal” reasons.

I am leaving Crystal Castles. — ALICE GLASS (@ALICEGLASS) October 8, 2014

For a multitude of reasons both professional and personal I no longer feel that this is possible within CC. — ALICE GLASS (@ALICEGLASS) October 8, 2014

She finally opened up on her website in a shocking statement about the specifics that led to her leaving Crystal Castles, stating:

“He controlled everything I did. I wasn’t allowed to have my own phone or my own credit card, he decided who my friends were, read through my private emails, restricted my access to social media, regulated everything I ate. He berated me and yelled at me, telling me that I was a joke, that all the people that came to our shows were only interested in his instrumentals and that I was ruining the band. He broke glass shower doors to frighten me, he locked me into rooms. He told me that my feminism made me a target for rapists and only he could protect me. He forced me to have sex with him or, he said, I wouldn’t be allowed to be in the band anymore.”

Glass said that after staying quiet for so many years, she found the courage to speak out after so many women in the entertainment industry came forward about their experiences with sexual abuse, reports Vulture.

She has since found a successful career as a solo artist.