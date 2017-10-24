Dancing With The Stars Update: 10-24-17 [VIDEO]

(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd got sent home last night after their samba dance to Will Smith’s “Wild Wild West” scored a measly 26 out of 40 points. The good news is that the judges gave them an unofficial high-score for “entertainment value…” Ouch.

Of course Nicks’s wife Vanessa is on the show too, and she did really well with her dance, scoring a 36 out of 40. The “best dance of the season” unofficial award (Judge Bruno’s comment) went to Mark Ballas and violinist Lindsey Stirling. Carrie Ann Inaba says it was “phenomenal.” They got a perfect score.

The official videos of the performances have oddly disappeared from “Dancing With the Stars'” official YouTube page, so we’ll update this once they become available again. That’s odd, I wonder if there’s some salacious scandal happening. Probably not. Maybe an intern hit the wrong button or something. It happens.

Source.

