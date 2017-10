Can I start off by saying there are 3 things I love in life. When Ellen scares people on her show, Sam Smith and cats. I get 2 of those 3 things in this video.

Sam Smith is on “The Ellen Show” today and we got a little sneak peek into her scaring him not once, but twice. It all comes at a perfect time too, while they are talking about his house being haunted. Check out the clip, I love the way he sinks into the chair after the second scare. Hilarious!