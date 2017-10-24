EMT, Firefighters, Police Officers, First Responders Eat FREE At Hooters This Saturday

By Doug Lazy
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - JANUARY 12: A general view of Hooters restaurant on January 12, 2007 in Seoul, South Korea. The famous US restaurant is preparing to open for the first time in South Korea on January 18. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
(Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

If you’re a first responder, you’re getting hooked up at Hooters this Saturday, October 28th. See what you get…

Hooters.com says that:

“In recognition of their strength, courage and service, Hooters is thanking the nation’s first responders by offering a meal on the house.”

So how do you get your free meal?

“On Saturday, Oct. 28, all active first responders, including EMT, firefighters and police officers, in uniform or with proper ID can enjoy a complimentary meal at Hooters from a special menu at participating locations nationwide.”

And what do you get for free?

“First responders can choose their favorite entrée from the following options at Hooters:
• 10-Piece Traditional Wings
• 10-Piece Boneless Wings
• Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
• Buffalo Chicken Salad
• Hooters Burger”

CLICK HERE for more details and THANK YOU for doing what you do!!

