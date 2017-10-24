Here’s What A $75K Wedding Cake Looks Like [PICS]

Rapper Gucci Mane recently got married to singer Keyshia Ka’Oir in an elaborate, $1.7 million wedding.

The cake itself cost a whopping $75,000, and they got it as a gift from the executives at BET.

Cake double my size A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on Oct 18, 2017 at 6:27pm PDT

The huge cake was designed by Edda’s Cake Designs in Miami. According to Delish, the cake took three months to design and three days to bake. Each tier was decorated with edible sugar flowers and studded with 2,500 Swarovski crystals to go with the Diamonds and Crystals theme.

Watch Gucci and Ka’Oir cut the cake with a sword that Edda’s provided below.