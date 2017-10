As part of a new ad campaign for Calvin Klein’s fragrance, Eternity, Jake Gyllenhaal has transformed into the ultimate dream dad.

This ad is one of what will be a series of short films, according to Vanity Fair. The brand wanted to focus on “timeless values of love and commitment” and contemporary life for this ad, which was directed by Cary Fukunaga.

Watch Gyllenhaal recite poetry to his baby in the ad below.