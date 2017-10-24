Justin Bieber’s Middle-Aged Home Invader Arrested

A woman said to be “middle-aged” in her 40s was arrested after her third attempt to break into Justin Bieber’s home this week. You know you have a problem when you try three times in the past week.

Bieber was even in his home this time when she tried to get in. Luckily Justin’s security team was able to apprehend the woman, and hold her there until police arrived to officially arrest her. Side note, wouldn’t it be great to have your own security team? Anyway, the arrest was made last night, and she was booked on trespassing charges. She’s already been warned at least once to stay away from Justin.

What if she made it inside? What would she do? How would that have gone? Would Justin Bieber just come walking around a corner heading into his kitchen and see the lady by a potted plant? Would she try to get to him? Creepy.

