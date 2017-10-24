Justin Bieber’s Middle-Aged Home Invader Arrested

Filed Under: bieber security, bieber stalker, celebrity home invasion, celebrity robbed, celebrity robberies, in bieber's home, Justin Bieber, justin bieber fan arrested, woman arrested on bieber's property
(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

A woman said to be “middle-aged” in her 40s was arrested after her third attempt to break into Justin Bieber’s home this week. You know you have a problem when you try three times in the past week.

Bieber was even in his home this time when she tried to get in. Luckily Justin’s security team was able to apprehend the woman, and hold her there until police arrived to officially arrest her. Side note, wouldn’t it be great to have your own security team? Anyway, the arrest was made last night, and she was booked on trespassing charges. She’s already been warned at least once to stay away from Justin.

What if she made it inside? What would she do? How would that have gone? Would Justin Bieber just come walking around a corner heading into his kitchen and see the lady by a potted plant? Would she try to get to him? Creepy.

Source.

More from Mark S. Allen In The Morning
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From NOW 100.5 FM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live