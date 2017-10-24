The Kardashians Sign $150 Million Contract For 5 More Seasons…..

If you thought the Kardashians might have started their move out of the spotlight, you were wrong…..

TMZ has revealed that the reality stars have just a signed a new contract with E! that’s paying them $30 million a season for five more seasons.

That’s comes out to a grand total of $150 million for the famous family.

This is a major pay increase from their previous five seasons, where they were only making $20 million a season for five seasons.

