The Kardashians Sign $150 Million Contract For 5 More Seasons…..

By Darik
Filed Under: E!, Kardashians, Keeping Up With The Kardashians
(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

If you thought the Kardashians might have started their move out of the spotlight, you were wrong…..

TMZ has revealed that the reality stars have just a signed a new contract with E! that’s paying them $30 million a season for five more seasons.

That’s comes out to a grand total of $150 million for the famous family.

This is a major pay increase from their previous five seasons, where they were only making $20 million a season for five seasons.

Is this exciting to you, or are you ready for them to all go away? Let us know in the comments!

