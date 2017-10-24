Kendall Jenner Now Lives In Charlie Sheen’s House

No, she didn’t move in with Charlie Sheen, but Kendall Jenner just bought the place. It’s a Spanish style home, was built in 1991, is 6,600 square feet, has 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, a movie theater, fireplace in the master bedroom, steam showers, gorgeous kitchen, clover-shaped pool with a waterfall, tennis courts… You get the point.

Charlie Sheen bought the house in 2012 for Brooke Mueller, and tried selling it in 2013. It finally sold in 2016 for $5.4 million, and that purchaser is the one who sold it to Kendall for $8.8 million. Not a bad profit for a year’s work. Kendall Jenner sold a home this summer that she bought last year for a $350k profit at $6.85 million, and sold another property she owned for $1.6 million. Sounds like she’s condensing two homes into one.

It’s a beautiful home, and that kitchen is just stunning. Check out the pictures right here.