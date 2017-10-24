Local Jersey Mike’s Donating 100% Of Sales Wednesday To Norcal Fire Victims

By Doug Lazy
Grab a delicious sub at Jersey Mike’s tomorrow and you’ll be helping victims of the fires here in Northern California…

JerseyMikes.com reports:

“Two local owners with ties to the affected areas are donating 100 percent of the day’s sales on Wednesday, Oct. 25, to the North Bay Fire Relief Fund. The four participating locationsare:

  • Jersey Mike’s at 2982 W. Grant Line Rd, Tracy, Calif., owned by Josh Feldman

  • Three Jersey Mike’s restaurants in Sacramento located at 2912 Fulton Avenue, 624 Watt Avenue, and 1600 Ethan Way, all owned by Todd Russi”

These Jersey Mike’s locations are reportedly also accepting monetary donations through Nov. 5.

What a great cause! Thanks for doing this, Jersey Mike’s!

