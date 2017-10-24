New Dietary Tool – Injections To Curb Appetite

Not your typical injections for cosmetic surgeries, but an injection that will help curb your appetite. Some pharmaceutical researchers discovered that if they add some antibodies to the GDF15 protein, and inject it, it will help to reduce your cravings to eat.

Long story short, the GDF15 protein helps regulate body weight. The scientists found that if they add antibodies to that protein, it helps the protein to last longer in your body after injected. The injection has proven to make subjects eat about 40% less food, and actually drop about 10% of their weight over a 6-week period. They’re working to get approval for clinical trials, but they seem to have high confidence in not only the safety of the injection, but in the possibility of consistent results.

Is an injection of this creation something you think people would be willing to try?

Source.