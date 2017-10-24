New TSA Rule Finally Added To Sacramento International Airport

A security measure that was tested at a few airports around the U.S. has just been added to Sacramento International Airport.

According to the Sacramento Bee, the TSA is now requiring passengers flying out from Sacramento to place any electronic items larger than a cellphone into their own bins, separate from other items of luggage.

This means tablets, e-readers, video game consoles, and more will now all need to be separated out while passing through the security area, and this new rule will allow the TSA to scan bags more easily.

They are also encouraging flyers to arrive two hours before flight time in expectation of added delays.

