SZA, Mark Ronson, & Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker Working On Album

By Darik
Filed Under: funk, Governors Ball, Kevin Parker, mark ronson, neo soul, psychedelic rock, SZA, Tame Impala
(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for BET)

While the world has already been graced with a collaboration between Mark Ronson and the mastermind behind Tame Impala, Kevin Parker, for “Daffodils,” the addition of SZA will inevitably lead to a different sound altogether.

What happens when funk, psychedelic rock, and neo soul collide?

We’re about to find out.

SZA confirmed the project with the Los Angeles Times:

“People grapple with labeling me as hip-hop, R&B or pop, and it’s interesting to me. I’m just making music. I listen to Stevie Nicks. I love classical jazz. I love folk. I love rap. I love Modest Mouse. I’m making an album with Tame Impala and Mark Ronson. When you try to label it, you remove the option for it to be limitless. It diminishes the music.”

Earlier this summer, Mark Ronson and Kevin Parker dropped an unreleased track featuring SZA during a DJ set at Governor’s Ball.

Check it out below.

