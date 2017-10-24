Target Says They’re Taking It Easier On Promoting Christmas This Year

They say they’re going to give a little more attention to Thanksgiving before posting their Christmas signs all over the place. They’re calling it the “Christmas Creep,” and they say that it’s what the customers wanted. They’re making a few changes to their strategy this year after watching what customers are doing, and studying their shopping habits. Target also says that the customers want the store to recognise Thanksgiving rather than going straight into Christmas.

Some of the other things they’re doing this year, besides giving Thanksgiving more attention with signs and displays, include changes in deals and gifting. Target marketing chief Rick Gomez says that they’re going to offer more weekend deals, rather than weekday deals, since more shoppers use the store on weekends, saying it’ll be better for weekend shoppers. That’s starting November 11th, which will replace the “10 Days of Deals” this year.

They’re also introducing a new kiosk that will “focus on impulse presents mainly under $15,” and they’re adding a “GiftNow” button online, so you can e-deliver a gift to people. The person you send the gift to can then choose color options, and then have the item shipped.

They’re making a lot of changes this year, and we’re curious how you as a shopper will respond. But if you ask us, the changes might be good for the store. It seems that Christmas items will still be on the shelves, they’re just holding off on marketing for a few more weeks once Halloween is over. Think it’s a good plan?

