Will Ferrell Stars In PSA About IPhone Etiquette [VIDEO]

This is depressingly funny. The PSA is about iPhone (or really any device) etiquette, and about how it can rip families apart.

The video starts with a sad little girl talking about how much she misses her father, and that’s when the other children chime in, and the mom too, all agreeing that they miss dad. Check it out below, we don’t really want to ruin the ending of the video:



How true is this? Phones and tablets are great tools to own and use, but this PSA is pushing for a #DeviceFreeDinner with the hashtag they’re promoting. We see it every day, couples on dates, children in school and home, families out to dinner, all with their heads down and buried in their phones.

All because of a cat filter.