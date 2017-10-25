$15.1 Million Dollar Shoes Are The Most Expensive In The World [PICS]

These shoes are worth more than what some people make in a lifetime!
According to MTO News, a British designer named Debbie Wingham has created the world’s most expensive pair of shoes.
I had the most amazing opportunity to work with fashion designer and celeb baker @debbie_wingham on the Worlds Most Expensive Shoes! Debbie is known for creating the worlds most expensive items including a dress and cake worth millions draped in diamonds! For instance These one off custom shoes are worth 15.1 mill!! This project kicked off when Debbie had an Arabian client that had a large portfolio of diamonds and wanted to show them off in a unique piece of art! It doesn’t get any more unique than a cake shoe so she reached out to me to work along side her and create something amazing dripping in diamonds!!! Thank you Debbie for including me in the amazing project it was defiantly life changing! More pics soon!!!
Valued at $15.1 million, the shoes are made with extremely rare pink and blue diamonds, flawless white diamonds, 1000 pointer diamonds, solid gold and platinum, 24-carat gold paint, and 18-carat gold thread.
The shoes were made for a family in the United Arab Emirates for someone’s birthday, as explained on Wingham’s website.
This is also the fourth extremely expensive item the designer has made over the last few years. She also created a $4.6 million dollar black dress, a $15.5 million abaya, and a $74 million cake.
As of 2012, this dress was awarded the world record for the most expensive dress in the world. Designed by British designer Debbie Wingham, it is hand-sewn & made up of 50 two-carat black diamonds. The dress also has gold thread and white diamonds scattered throughout. It weighs 29 lbs and is valued at approximately $5.7 million USD. At this point you could probably find it in a consignment shop somewhere for half the price!!! NOT! #mostexpensivedress #DebbieWingham #designerfashion #ladiesfashion #eveningown #luxurylifestyle👗⭐️
World's Most Expensive Wedding Cake FACTS Over 1,000 hours to produce Weight-450kg 400 one-carat white diamonds 73 three-carat white diamonds 73 three-carat black diamonds ALL FOR THR RUNWAY OF THE CAKE Created by Debbie Wingham All paid for by Bride's Father from the United Arab Emirate costing almost £50,000,000 #forbridesandbridesmaids #mostexpensiveweddingcake #arabmoney #luxuryweddings #luxuryweddingcakes #debbiewingham Culled from weddingandweddingflowers.com
You can see photos of all the items on her website right here.