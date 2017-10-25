$15.1 Million Dollar Shoes Are The Most Expensive In The World [PICS]

These shoes are worth more than what some people make in a lifetime!

According to MTO News, a British designer named Debbie Wingham has created the world’s most expensive pair of shoes.

Valued at $15.1 million, the shoes are made with extremely rare pink and blue diamonds, flawless white diamonds, 1000 pointer diamonds, solid gold and platinum, 24-carat gold paint, and 18-carat gold thread.

The shoes were made for a family in the United Arab Emirates for someone’s birthday, as explained on Wingham’s website.

This is also the fourth extremely expensive item the designer has made over the last few years. She also created a $4.6 million dollar black dress, a $15.5 million abaya, and a $74 million cake.

You can see photos of all the items on her website right here.