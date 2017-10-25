Ashton Kutcher Shirtless In Brazil, Ex Wife There Too? [PICS]

(Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

Ashton Kutcher spent some time in Brazil attending his talent manager Guy Oseary’s wedding vow renewal. Odd thing is, Ashton’s ex-wife Demi Moore was there too.

Now, we’re pretty sure there’s nothing going on between the two, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t an awkward reunion. Some of the other celebrities who were there included Madonna, U2 (the group, we guess), Matthew McConaughey, Chris Rock, and Dakota Johnson too. That’s quite the collection there. It clearly wasn’t anything intimate, and we can’t blame Ashton for popping down to the beach to relax for a bit. No word on whether Mila was there (probably not), but we’re sure all is well in their camp.

Check out the pictures here.

