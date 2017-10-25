California Residents Get Southwest Airlines Companion Pass

(Photo credit RHONA WISE/AFP/Getty Images)

If you’re a California resident, and you buy a ticket to fly on Southwest, you can get a companion pass for free. There are stipulations though, of course.

You have to sign up for a certain Chase credit card, but after doing that before the cutoff date (November 30th), it would appear that they’re offering a companion pass per-ticket purchased, for a year. Now, we’re not quite clear on if it’s a “one and done” companion pass which expires after that year is up, or if it’s a “buy one get one” sort of deal (we’re not lawyers and the fine print gives us a headache), but it might be worth looking into if you were deciding whether or not to grab a separate card for airline tickets.

It’s part of the Southwest Rapid Rewards program, and if you think it might be a good fit for you, here’s the info below, but don’t jump on anything like this until you read all the details and really like what you see. Info here.

