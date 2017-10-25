Dentist Offering ‘Candy Buyback’ Program For Local Kids

By Darik
Filed Under: Candy, dentist, Halloween, Inside Edition

What’s a better way to entice kids to skip the Halloween candy then by buying it from them?

Inside Edition has reported that Dr. Robin Lucas is offering kids a “Candy Buyback” program to help protect local kids’ teeth while still letting them enjoy the spooky holiday.

The New Jersey dentist is offering $5 and a toothbrush for 5 pounds of candy, and she’s expecting to shell out over $2000 this year.

Best of all, the candy is still going to be utilized for a good cause: it’s getting donated to the troops!

Watch the video above to learn more!

