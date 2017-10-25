Even Former Presidents Are Being Accused Of Groping [PIC]

Oh yes, everyone can be called out, it doesn’t matter who you are. Just ask former president George Bush.

That’s George H.W. Bush Back in 2014, actress Heather Lind says that Senior “sexually assaulted” her during a photoshoot in which he groped her “from behind from his wheelchair with his wife Barbara Bush by his side.” She added that the former President told her a “dirty joke” before touching her again. Heather even says that Barbara noticed, and rolled her eyes in such a way that implied she was saying, silently, “not again.”

Here’s the picture that happened at the moment Heather says he touched her:



Official response from Senior’s team: “President Bush would never — under any circumstance — intentionally cause anyone distress, and he most sincerely apologizes if his attempt at humor offended Ms. Lind.”

So there’s that.

