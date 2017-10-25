Great-Grandma Went Skydiving, Checks Bucket List Item Off [VIDEO]

(Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

It was her 94th birthday over the weekend, saying she wasn’t getting any younger, and wanted to check the item off her bucket list.

Eila Campbell decided to go ahead and jump from a plane that was 10,000 feet in the air. That’s a lot of feet. She, her granddaughter, and great-granddaughter all jumped from the plane, tandem-style with instructors. Eila says, jokingly, “I figured I’ll never make it for another year,” and wanted to go ahead and get it done.

Jumping out of a plane is a lot of adrenaline and blood flow, so if her heart can make it for that, we’re pretty sure she can live for another 20 years at least. Wow. Check out more on the story here.

Listen Live