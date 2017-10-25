Las Vegas Shooter’s Brother Arrested For Child Pornography

Filed Under: Arrest, Bruce Paddock, investigation, Las Vegas, Las Vegas Shooting, Law Enforcement, police, Stephen Paddock
The brother of the Las Vegas shooter, Stephen Paddock has been arrested.

Bruce Paddock was taken into custody this morning in North Hollywood, California. He was being investigated before the terrible attack in Las Vegas after someone tipped law enforcement that there was child porn on his computer. Law enforcement was unable to locate him but after the shooting in Vegas, another tip came in the Bruce was living in an assisted living facility. According to TMZ there was child porn found on his computer.

You can see a video of him being taken away HERE.

