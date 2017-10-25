McDonald’s Will Be Introducing A New Dollar Menu Next Year

Dollar menus are practically a staple now at fast food restaurants. It’s perfect for the high school and college scene who aren’t looking to throw down more than just a couple dollars on food.

McDonald’s killed their dollar menu back in 2013, which left many people scratching their heads.

I mean, come on, what happens if I just want a couple McDoubles and an apple pie? That was perfect for three dollars!

Alas, McDonald’s enthusiasts might have their wishes granted again as McDonald’s USA president Chris Kempczinski announced the new dollar menu!

While no specific foods were mentioned, Kempczinski did note that items would be offered at prices of either $1, $2, or $3. McDonald’s will “pulse” deals in and out of that value menu throughout the year, so you can expect to find different offerings on the new bargain menu depending on when you visit.

My wallet is happily thanking you McDonald’s!