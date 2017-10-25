New Starbucks Bottled Almond Milk Beverages Coming Next Year [PIC]

Filed Under: almond milk, Coffee, cold brew, Frappuccino, healthy, Non Dairy, Ready to Drink, Real Fruit Smoothie, RTD, Starbucks
(Photo by Donald Bowers/Getty Images for Starbucks Frappuccino Coffe Drink)

Anytime I get a drink at Starbucks, I get it with Almond Milk so this is GREAT news for me and people like me.

Starbucks is expanding their Ready-To-Drink portfolio in the new year with 3 new RTD items.

First we have the single serve cold brew in two new flavors, Vanilla & Fig (which sounds amazing) and Unsweetened Black.

Next is new RTD bottled Frappuccino’s made with Almondmilk. The two flavors hitting shelves will be Vanilla and Mocha. This non dairy alternative has 35% fewer calories than other Frappuccino bottled beverages.

Last, Starbucks is rolling out Doubleshot Coffee Smoothies made with real fruit and Almondmilk. The two flavors sound amazing and I can’t wait to try both of them- Dark Chocolate Banana and Vanilla Honey Banana.

I seriously cannot wait to try every single one of these items. Yay for non dairy options!

SOURCE: Starbucks News 

More from Megan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From NOW 100.5 FM

Get The App
Follow Us On Facebook

Listen Live