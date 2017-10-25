New Starbucks Bottled Almond Milk Beverages Coming Next Year [PIC]

Anytime I get a drink at Starbucks, I get it with Almond Milk so this is GREAT news for me and people like me.

Starbucks is expanding their Ready-To-Drink portfolio in the new year with 3 new RTD items.

First we have the single serve cold brew in two new flavors, Vanilla & Fig (which sounds amazing) and Unsweetened Black.

Next is new RTD bottled Frappuccino’s made with Almondmilk. The two flavors hitting shelves will be Vanilla and Mocha. This non dairy alternative has 35% fewer calories than other Frappuccino bottled beverages.

Last, Starbucks is rolling out Doubleshot Coffee Smoothies made with real fruit and Almondmilk. The two flavors sound amazing and I can’t wait to try both of them- Dark Chocolate Banana and Vanilla Honey Banana.

I seriously cannot wait to try every single one of these items. Yay for non dairy options!

SOURCE: Starbucks News