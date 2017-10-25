This 5 Year Old Boy Thinks He’s A Superhero To Cats [PIC]

This little boy really IS a superhero to cats, and he’s my spirit animal. I am seriously obsessed with him and you’re about to be too.

Meet Shon Griffin, he’s 5 years old and helps his aunt rescue cats in the Philadelphia area. Shon even wears different superhero costumes while rescuing these cats and he calls himself “The Catman”. Excuse me while my heart melts….

Shon’s aunt Kris said she was hesitant to let Shon help with the feral cats at first because he was only 3 years old. That changed when Shon seemed to be the only person some of the most timid cats would come to. “The Catman” knows he has stray cat super powers and helps his aunt with the 45 cats she cares for all around the city.

