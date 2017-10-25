‘Walking Dead’ Actor Responds To Ben Affleck’s Groping Apology

To summarize the events – back in 2003, Ben Affleck was on “TRL” talking to Hilarie Burton. During the interview, Ben reached around during a hug, and grabbed one of Hilarie’s breasts.



Fast forward to a couple weeks ago when actresses starting to call out Harvey Weinstein for all his groping, advances, harassment, and general creepiness. Ben Affleck called him out, saying that he’s “saddened and angry” at the producer. That’s when it started. A Twitter user posted in response to a thread on Ben’s statement about how she didn’t forget about the time Ben grabbed Hilarie’s breast:



Now after being called out for that, Ben responded:



And now for the “Walking Dead” reference. Jeffrey Dean Morgan, he plays Negan on the show, is actually married to Hilarie in real life. They’re expecting their second child together. He says about the incident “I don’t want to make a big deal of it because she didn’t, but I think everything that’s come out in the last couple of weeks, starting with Harvey Weinstein — anybody who has talked about it and even those who haven’t yet are incredibly brave and I think it’s time for change. Hopefully all this stuff is going to change this business. It’s prevalent all over and I’m proud of all these women. All women and my wife.”

He also added that he is “of course” happy that Ben gave an apology.

Hopefully a change is happening, an it really seems like a zero-tolerance policy is being adopted by actors and actresses on sexual harassment.

