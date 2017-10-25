When Wiping After A Number 2, Do You Sit Or Stand?

Yes, that title means exactly what you thought it did. Let’s just get straight into it, shall we?

How you you wipe yourself after going number 2? Are you a stander, or a sitter? It’s not something we talk about of course (we’re taking one for the team here), but a quick survey around the office gathered a bunch of shock when we even mentioned the idea of there being a different way to do things.

Well, as it turns out there’s about an even split between us (no pun). About half of us stand, and the other half sit. This info comes from a Buzzfeed writer who heard the news from a comedian friend. The comedian asked for a show of hands at one of her stand-up shows (no pun), and she said that both sides of the task-at-hand (pun) were surprised that the other side did things differently.

The writer than asked the internet. Responses she received were mostly from sitters, but she also got a response from former stander who is now a sitter. That person said that somebody made them feel weird about standing, so they changed their ways.

So the truth is that we all don’t wipe the same way, but there’s really no right or wrong way to do it. As long as you do it. Otherwise that’s just wrong.

I’m curious to see what the relation between sitters/standers is to the toilet paper roll going over/under.