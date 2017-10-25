Wienerschnitzel Is Adding Tamales To Their Menu For The Holidays

Everyone looks forward to the holidays. Whether it’s the traditions, food or the weather, there’s at least one thing that gets individuals into the holiday spirit.

Speaking of food, tamales are a staple during the holidays. The warm masa-wrapped meal always puts a smile on faces.

Wienerschnitzel is joining this tradition as they announced they will be serving three special shredded beef tamales this holiday for a limited time.

Guests can choose from a Classic Tamale (topped with chili and cheddar cheese), a Southwest Tamale (topped with guacamole, jalapeños, chili, and cheese), or a Hatch Tamale (topped with green chilies, chili, and cheese).

The tamales will be available at all participating Wienerschnitzel locations beginning Oct. 30 and will be sold through the month of December.

Waiting for my stomach to stop rumbling…