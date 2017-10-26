Ben Affleck And Lindsay Shookus Might Be House Hunting

You remember Lindsay. She’s the SNL producer who has been blamed as one of the reasons Ben and Jennifer Garner split-up. Again. No matter what really happened, the two seem to be dating happily, and apparently they’re house hunting together.

Ben and Lindsay were seen checking out some high-dollar houses around Hollywood. They checked out a place in the Santa Monica mountains for about $18.5 million, a Pacific Palisades home for $12 million, and another spot in Brentwood for $12 million.

This, of course, has got many wondering if the two are moving in together. We think things would be pretty difficult for her and her job in New York if that’s the case, but who knows. Maybe it’s something they’re considering. A source says that Lindsay made it clear that she’s not moving in with Ben, but we all know how denial of rumors in Hollywood goes (usually).

