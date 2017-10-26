Disney Channel Featuring First Gay Storyline On ‘Andi Mack’

Though it’s not the first instance of gay characters featured in Disney Channel shows, the second season premiere of Andi Mack will have the first ever gay storyline.

In the episode that airs this Friday, one of the main characters on the show, Cyrus (Joshua Rush), realizes that he has the same romantic feelings as Andi (Peyton Elizabeth Lee) for a fellow classmate, Jonah (Asher Angel). As he sorts through his feelings, Cyrus seeks advice from a mutual friend of his and Andi’s, Buffy (Sofia Wylie), on how to tell his new girlfriend. Buffy gives him support and positive reinforcement.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Disney Channel worked with child development experts on how best to formulate the premiere episode’s arc, and made sure to pre-screen the episode with several organizations such as GLAAD ad PFLAG.

GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis told the publication: