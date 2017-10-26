Disney Provides Sneak Peek Of Toy Story Land [PICS]

By Darik
As with any big Disney World addition, there is much anticipation for the 2018 open of Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort.

With the open date approaching, Disney is starting to release more information about what to expect. Toy Story Land’s restaurant, Woody’s Lunch Box, is going to be in the shape of a lunch box and thermos and will feature “some of Andy’s favorite toys and items from his lunch,” Disney Parks blogged.

They also released a video of the Slinky Dog Dash ride heading to the park.

CLICK HERE to get the first look of Woody’s Lunch Box.

