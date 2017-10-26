Disneyland Drops Hyped Project, Now Building 4-Diamond Hotel

Get ready for a new 4-diamond hotel and parking structure at Disneyland!

According to the Orange County Register, Walt Disney Co. officials have confirmed that they are dropping their hyped Eastern Gateway Project indefinitely, and are now focusing on a 700-room hotel in Downtown Disney and a new, 6-story, 6,500-spot parking structure at the park.

Disneyland spokeswoman Suzi Brown spoke about the new project, saying:

“This is one of the largest infrastructure projects to take place in the resort in the last two decades. It will significantly improve circulation today and lay the foundation for future growth throughout the resort area.”

Whether the company will ever go through with the Eastern Gateway Project (which included a 7-story, 6,900-spot parking structure, a new transportation hub with security screening, and a pedestrian bridge over Harbor Boulevard) is unknown.

