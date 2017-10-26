Ellen DeGeneres Called Hypocrite After Katy Perry Birthday Tweet [PIC]

Ellen DeGeneres is being called a hypocrite after a picture she tweeted to Katy Perry wishing her a happy birthday yesterday.

The picture is the one of her staring directly at Katy’s breasts with a wide-open mouth, dropped-jaw expression, as if in “awe.” She says in the caption, “Happy Birthday Katy Perry! It’s time to bring out the big balloons!” That’s a reference to a line in Katy’s song “Birthday.” Anyway, here’s the Tweet:



People are calling Ellen out, accusing her of a double-standard. Piers Morgan said “if a man made this joke, Ellen would cry ‘sexist pig!,'” and Michael Rapaport says “imagine if Cam Newton or any other man sent out this tweet & photo.” Here are some more responses:



And on and on. What do you think? Should Ellen have been more sensitive to the current situation in Hollywood, or do you think it’s all good because they’re both women, or because the two are friends? Are people just too sensitive these days, or is this really an insensitive thing to have done?

