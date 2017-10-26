Emma Stone Dating SNL’s Dave McCary

(Photo credit ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)

It’s almost a trend at this point for celebrities to date “Saturday Night Live” writers/producers, and Emma Stone is the latest to jump on board.

She’s and Dave McCary just started dating. Well, it’s more of a rumor at this point still, but the evidence is there. Apparently it’s been happening, or at least the flame started, back in May after she guest-starred. She and Dave were seen making out at an after-party. She hosted in December, but came back as a guest in May.

She’s not the first celebrity to date an SNL statter though. Don’t forget that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost of “Weekend Update” are dating (or were?), and of course Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus.

It certainly seems like a real possibility, and it makes us wonder what other sort of secret relationships might be in the works over there in New York.

