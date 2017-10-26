Guests At Mandalay Bay Will Find This Note On Their Pillow [PIC]

The shooting at Mandalay Bay was traumatic for a lot of people including the hotel staff. That’s why President and COO Chuck Bowling wrote a letter that will sit on every guests pillow asking them to keep that in mind. The note says,

“If you see an employee at one of our resorts, ask how they are doing, offer words of encouragement.”

You can read the full note HERE.

In that letter you’ll also read that a new wrap will appear on the hotel, one that reads “#VegasStrong”. He wants people to remember why they come to Las Vegas and wants to create unity in the city which we have already seen this past month since the tragic shooting.

#VegasStrong

SOURCE: TMZ